Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) to Outperform

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

