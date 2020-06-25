Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Sell

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on COVTY. Berenberg Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

COVTY opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $26.55.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

