$0.46 EPS Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.70. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,337,000 after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 278,490 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 25.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

