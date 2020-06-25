$0.06 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In related news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. Insiders have bought 10,323 shares of company stock worth $53,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 365,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

