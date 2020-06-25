Zacks: Analysts Expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Under Armour posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

