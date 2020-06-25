Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.92

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and traded as high as $180.50. Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 7,342 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

In other news, insider Lucy Walker bought 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £15,768 ($20,068.73).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

