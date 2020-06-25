Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. Tel-Instrument Electronics shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 3,614 shares changing hands.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

