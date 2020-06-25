Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $618.20

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $618.20 and traded as high as $648.75. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at $647.50, with a volume of 4,818 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 618.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 592.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -110.09%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

