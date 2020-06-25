Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.78

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and traded as high as $28.67. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 129,142 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.55. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.64.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

