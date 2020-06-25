Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.82. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 76,219 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $74.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.