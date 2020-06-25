NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.05, approximately 2,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFYEF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

