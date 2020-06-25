Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $235.04

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $235.04 and traded as low as $198.00. Indus Gas shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 1,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $365.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.04.

Indus Gas Company Profile (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

