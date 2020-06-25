Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.20

Shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.20 and traded as low as $21.34. Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 8,745 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 57,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 153,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

