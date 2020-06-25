Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.35

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.35 and traded as low as $48.30. Cenkos Securities shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 31,621 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,982.05).

About Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

