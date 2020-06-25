Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Deep Down Inc (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.42. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Deep Down from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

