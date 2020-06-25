Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $5.75. Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,818 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.