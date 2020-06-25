SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,262.04

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,262.04 and traded as low as $2,178.25. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,178.25, with a volume of 7,357 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,207.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,262.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

