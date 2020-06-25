Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.56. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 219,775 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$1.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.90). The company had revenue of C$63.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

