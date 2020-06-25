Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.90

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.90 and traded as low as $38.89. Emera shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

EMRAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

