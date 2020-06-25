OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $2.75. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 11,456 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on OJSCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

