MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.88

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.88 and traded as low as $47.75. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 656 shares.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($18.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

