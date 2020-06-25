SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.11

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $11.55. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 54,743 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.78.
About SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)
Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.
