SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.11

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $11.55. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 54,743 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.78.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

