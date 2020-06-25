ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.58

Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.58 and traded as low as $42.57. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 7,806 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 billion. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after buying an additional 72,680 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

