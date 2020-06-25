Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.21

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $4.20. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 25,741 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 582.40, a current ratio of 49.13 and a quick ratio of 47.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.21.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

