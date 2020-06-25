Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $12.95. Swedbank shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

