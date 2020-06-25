Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.30

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.30 and traded as low as $18.71. Kromek Group shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 351,796 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

