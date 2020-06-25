Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.85

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.85 and traded as low as $27.03. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 868.60% and a net margin of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

