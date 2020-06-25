Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.35

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $3.13. Graincorp shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 2,632,183 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $752.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

