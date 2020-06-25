Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement.

