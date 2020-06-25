Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.27

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.27 and traded as low as $22.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

