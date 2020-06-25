$129.75 Million in Sales Expected for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to post sales of $129.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.70 million and the highest is $131.79 million. Acacia Communications reported sales of $111.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year sales of $542.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.42 million to $547.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $617.23 million, with estimates ranging from $613.45 million to $621.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $380,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,904 shares of company stock valued at $945,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 738,026 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 608,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 459,608 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,712,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,067,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

