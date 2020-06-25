TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.61

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $7.28. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 53,202 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get TELIA Co A B/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.