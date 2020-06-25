Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.69. Tassal Group shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,213,327 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $779.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.93.

Get Tassal Group alerts:

In related news, insider Allan McCallum 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.