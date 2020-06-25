Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.75. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

