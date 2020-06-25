Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.25

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.25 and traded as low as $81.22. Cogeco shares last traded at $82.17, with a volume of 16,924 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.25.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$610.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 7.6000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

