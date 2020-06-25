Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $17.56. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 74,916 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.
Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.