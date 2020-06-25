Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $17.56. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 74,916 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

