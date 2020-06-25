Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.73. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 7,191,830 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.98.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Cromwell Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cromwell Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

In other Cromwell Group news, insider Lisa Scenna acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$49,225.00 ($34,911.35). Also, insider Tanya Cox acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$80,100.00 ($56,808.51). In the last three months, insiders acquired 695,000 shares of company stock valued at $618,275.

About Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

