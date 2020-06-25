GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.12

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.55. GWA Group shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 681,941 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.46 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.12.

GWA Group Company Profile (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

