Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Crown Point Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.15. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

