EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

