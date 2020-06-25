EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk to Underweight
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk to Underweight
Kasikornbank Public Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kasikornbank Public Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lundin Mining Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Lundin Mining Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades MEG Energy to Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades MEG Energy to Buy
Moncler Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Moncler Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report