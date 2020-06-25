Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
