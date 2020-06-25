Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services.

