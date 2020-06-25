Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 495.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

