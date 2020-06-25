Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) to Buy

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

MEG Energy stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

