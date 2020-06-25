Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MONRY opened at $39.20 on Tuesday.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

