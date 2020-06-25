Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagegroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Pagegroup has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

The Fly

