Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagegroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Pagegroup has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

