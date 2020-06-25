Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) to Sell

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GARS. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group lowered Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GARS stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Garrison Capital has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 132.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrison Capital will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Garrison Capital by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Garrison Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Garrison Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its position in Garrison Capital by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 535,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 502,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Garrison Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

