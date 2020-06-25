Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

CDXC stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $282.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 132.48% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

