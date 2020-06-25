California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered California Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $1.40 on Monday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 5.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,717,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in California Resources by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 68,232 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.