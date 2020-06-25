Zacks Investment Research Lowers MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE CLPT opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. MRI Interventions has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MRI Interventions stock. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. MRI Interventions comprises approximately 0.4% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mayo Clinic owned 0.30% of MRI Interventions as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

