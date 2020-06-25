Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 148.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

